Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring 2020 : Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations

Borrowing from Spock of Star Trek famous quote “infinite diversity in infinite combinations,” that’s exactly how I viewed the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection.
To just say it is a “diverse collection” would imply that race is involved, which of course the collection did not even make any reference to it at all. To say it is eclectic will also not suffice because it will just mean that Vauthier just gathered his most interesting designs and sent them on the runway.
So being a geeky fashionista, I saw it as IDIC which in Star Trek lore means taking a special delight in differences in ideas and differences in life forms.
Translating that into fashion, IDIC means understanding that individuality is important to women and they take delight in different styles and looks.
Because that is exactly what Alexander Vauthier sent to the catwalk at the Grand Palais in Paris on January 21st when he unveiled his latest couture collection.
Focusing on cut and fabric, the French couturier reimagined the much-maligned pantsuit and turned them into tailored harem pants and then coordinated them with one-button suit jacket with his signature sharp lapels and shoulders.
No more dowdy pantsuits! They are now fashion statements!
Still, it was the gowns that took down the house. From the skin-baring one-shoulder ensemble with thigh-high slit to the tiered yellow gown that Belle of Beauty & Beast would have been proud of, Alexander Vauthier dressed the sophisticated all the way to the ingénue.
