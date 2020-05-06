Giorgio Armani Will Unveil Collections in Milan in September

Good news for fans of Giorgio Armani. The Italian couturier announced on May 6th that Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani men’s and women’s collection will be shown in September 2020 in Milan.
But, expect changes in the format, which is still currently being defined. With the whole world still reeling from the effects of Covid-19, fashion shows will not be the traditional way they are presented, at least for the upcoming season.
The maison also announced that the Armani Privé runway show will be postponed to January 2021, and will be held in Milan, in the headquarters located in the historic Palazzo Orsini on Via Borgonuovo. The collection will be seasonless, thus including garments suitable for winter as well as lighter pieces for summer.
From June 2020 onwards, the designer will be making the service of the tailoring department available to his clients.
A large repertoire of styles, both current and from previous collections, will be presented, available for personal alterations in terms of shapes and fabric choices. Items will be shown by individual appointment, as it is custom at the atelier throughout the year.