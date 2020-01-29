Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020: Homage to Andalusia

Every season, Spanish designer Juana Martin transports the Paris fashion set to the depths of Andalusian culture. For Spring/Summer 2020, she brought a special treat – the beauty of Cordoba, her homeland and her muse. Cordoba is a well of inspiration, a talisman for the emerging designer.
Springtime is a special time for the city of Cordoba when each of its courtyards are filled with blooms. This tradition is so ingrained to Andalusia that it has become the inspiration for the Juana Martin Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection which is aptly titled “Les Cours de Ma Maison.”
With the flowers as a starting point, Martin added them to her signature looks of contemporary flamenco and flamenco-chic. The black and white color palette was interspersed with pastels. The accessory de rigueur – elaborate headdresses by Rossy de Palma and Lita Cabellut of Tolentino Hats.
The Juana Martin Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection was unveiled Spanish Embassy in Paris on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Photos courtesy of Juana Martin