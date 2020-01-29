Fashion, Haute Couture, Paris, Runway Show January 29, 2020

Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020: Homage to Andalusia

Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Fashion, Haute Couture, Paris, Runway Show January 29, 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020

Every season, Spanish designer Juana Martin transports the Paris fashion set to the depths of Andalusian culture. For Spring/Summer 2020, she brought a special treat – the beauty of Cordoba, her homeland and her muse. Cordoba is a well of inspiration, a talisman for the emerging designer.

Springtime is a special time for the city of Cordoba when each of its courtyards are filled with blooms. This tradition is so ingrained to Andalusia that it has become the inspiration for the Juana Martin Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection which is aptly titled “Les Cours de Ma Maison.”

With the flowers as a starting point, Martin added them to her signature looks of contemporary flamenco and flamenco-chic. The black and white color palette was interspersed with pastels. The accessory de rigueur – elaborate headdresses by Rossy de Palma and Lita Cabellut of Tolentino Hats.

The Juana Martin Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection was unveiled Spanish Embassy in Paris on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Photos courtesy of Juana Martin

Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Juana Martin Couture Spring 2020
Mari Davis

A Renaissance woman, Mari Davis began her career as a software developer but due to a twist of fate, she became a fashion editor. She is the Founder and Publisher of FashionWindows and its Editor-in-Chief until recently. Currently, she is the Managing Editor concentrating on day-to-day operations. Still, Mari continues to contribute regularly. You can contact her at mari.davis@fashionwindows.net

Related Posts
March 18, 2014Fashion

Gabrielle Arruda Fall 2014

The Gabrielle Arruda Fall 2014 collection unveiled on February 12, 2014 under the umbrella of Nolcha Fashion Week: New York …