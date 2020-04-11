Editorial, Fashion, News April 11, 2020

Mango Launches Mango Girls Diaries

Mango Diaries
Editorial, Fashion, News April 11, 2020
Mango Girls Diaries
Inés Mèlia

In this new project, Mango Girls explain how they are spending their time these days, in private, more intimate than ever

In this first chapter of Mango Girls Diaries, the artist and sound designer Inés Mèlia invites us into her studio and explains the creative process of one of her colorful paintings.

Born in the south of France, Inés first became famous as a sound designer and DJ, performing in the top nightclubs in Paris. She now combines this with painting, one of her first interests, which she has done since she was young. Her creations, produced on wood and paper, present abstract forms in soft colors inspired by her travels, her childhood and very profound emotions.

Over the coming weeks, other Mango Girls will show us, through photos, videos and live streams on Instagram, little scenes from their day-to-day lives, which they will share with the Mango community, so that we can get to know them better.

Follow Mango on Instagram @Mango

Inés Mèlia
Inés Mèlia
Inés Mèlia
FashionWindows

We are the busy bees that bring you the news. Contact FW Staff at editor@fashionwindows.com

Give a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Copurs Pre Fall 2020
February 2, 2020Fashion London

Copurs Pre-Fall 2020

From the Copurs website: COPUR’s is a new London & Istanbul based contemporary luxury womenswear label. Created by two sisters, …