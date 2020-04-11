Mango Launches Mango Girls Diaries

In this new project, Mango Girls explain how they are spending their time these days, in private, more intimate than ever
In this first chapter of Mango Girls Diaries, the artist and sound designer Inés Mèlia invites us into her studio and explains the creative process of one of her colorful paintings.
Born in the south of France, Inés first became famous as a sound designer and DJ, performing in the top nightclubs in Paris. She now combines this with painting, one of her first interests, which she has done since she was young. Her creations, produced on wood and paper, present abstract forms in soft colors inspired by her travels, her childhood and very profound emotions.
Over the coming weeks, other Mango Girls will show us, through photos, videos and live streams on Instagram, little scenes from their day-to-day lives, which they will share with the Mango community, so that we can get to know them better.
Follow Mango on Instagram @Mango